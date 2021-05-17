Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of RBC traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.66. 267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,877. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.71. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

