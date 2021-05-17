Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.73.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,906,000 after purchasing an additional 350,555 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 227.7% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $63.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.19, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

