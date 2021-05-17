Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.62) Per Share

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.65). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.05) EPS.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

RLMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $33.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $566.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04.

In other news, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,373 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $83,316.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $106,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $518,730.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,490 shares of company stock worth $621,812. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.