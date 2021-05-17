renDOGE (RENDOGE) 1-Day Volume Tops $133,423.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $133,423.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00090088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.28 or 0.00450261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.37 or 0.00227870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004967 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.65 or 0.01337039 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042280 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

