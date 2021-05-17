Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.76 million.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Repay has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.46.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

