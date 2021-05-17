Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59.

RBA has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

