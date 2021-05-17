Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

VIRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of VIRX opened at $7.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $24.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,990,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

