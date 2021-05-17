Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CM. CSFB upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.28.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$132.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$115.89. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$78.53 and a 52-week high of C$132.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion.

In related news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Insiders have sold a total of 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702 in the last 90 days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

