Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.87 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,001 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,904,000 after buying an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

