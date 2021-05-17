Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sienna Senior Living Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIA. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.05.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$15.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.74. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$8.85 and a 52 week high of C$15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$168.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently -256.44%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Jack C. Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 312,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,434,582.46.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.