Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 17th (AMTB, APLS, DUE, EGP, EXE, EXR, GMS, HOG, IBG, LEG)

Posted by on May 17th, 2021


Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 17th:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $18.00 to $25.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $104.00 to $115.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $145.00 to $152.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$8.50. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $137.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $39.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its target price boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$13.50. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €155.60 ($183.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $269.00 to $290.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €10.60 ($12.47) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $75.00 to $65.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.50. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $57.00 to $70.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

