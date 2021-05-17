Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 17th (AMTB, APLS, DUE, EGP, EXE, EXR, GMS, HOG, IBG, LEG)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 17th:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $18.00 to $25.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $104.00 to $115.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

was given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $145.00 to $152.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$8.50. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $137.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $39.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its target price boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$13.50. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €155.60 ($183.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $269.00 to $290.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €10.60 ($12.47) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $75.00 to $65.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.50. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $57.00 to $70.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

