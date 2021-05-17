Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RPHM):

5/10/2021 – Reneo Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Reneo Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Reneo Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.90. 63,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,158. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest acquired 200,000 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 666,666 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,763,711 shares in the company, valued at $41,455,665. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,066,666 shares of company stock worth $15,999,990 over the last 90 days.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

