Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Albemarle (ALB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) recently:

5/17/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $107.00 to $117.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

5/13/2021 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

5/12/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/10/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $174.00 to $191.00.

5/10/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $174.00 to $191.00.

5/7/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $107.00 to $117.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

4/26/2021 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

4/19/2021 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

ALB traded down $6.02 on Monday, hitting $157.79. 1,028,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,762. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Albemarle Co alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Albemarle by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.