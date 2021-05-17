Research Analysts Set Expectations for Crexendo, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crexendo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.38%.

CXDO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Crexendo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Crexendo stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a market cap of $98.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Crexendo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Crexendo by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.