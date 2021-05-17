Research Analysts Set Expectations for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million.

HP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

