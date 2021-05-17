Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Charter Communications (CHTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) recently:

5/13/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $690.00 to $720.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $700.00 to $775.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $740.00 to $750.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $730.00 to $750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $763.00 to $816.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $724.00 to $780.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $700.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $725.00 to $770.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $690.00 to $720.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $570.00 to $660.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $763.00 to $816.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $730.00 to $750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $724.00 to $780.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $660.00 to $740.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $700.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $725.00 to $770.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $700.00 to $750.00.

4/26/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $770.00 to $730.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $770.00 to $730.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Charter Communications had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $680.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $742.00.

4/9/2021 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/9/2021 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $680.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $742.00.

3/22/2021 – Charter Communications is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $25.41 on Monday, reaching $684.99. 47,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $646.51 and a 200-day moving average of $636.65. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $485.01 and a 52-week high of $712.41.

Get Charter Communications Inc alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,556,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 81.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 394,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,873,000 after acquiring an additional 25,885 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.