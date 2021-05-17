Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cboe Global Markets (NYSE: CBOE):

  • 5/4/2021 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/3/2021 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $113.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/3/2021 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/3/2021 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $118.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/20/2021 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CBOE opened at $113.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.02. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $116.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

