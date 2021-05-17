Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX):

5/14/2021 – TPG RE Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

5/13/2021 – TPG RE Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

5/12/2021 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – TPG RE Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

4/30/2021 – TPG RE Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

4/29/2021 – TPG RE Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

4/26/2021 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $11.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRTX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 163,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 304.82 and a quick ratio of 304.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $986.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.95. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $13.18.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. Analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

