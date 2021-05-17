ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.06

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $5.33. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 1,154 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The medical device company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 314.18% and a negative return on equity of 186.31%.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

