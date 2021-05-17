ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of ResMed worth $27,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in ResMed by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in ResMed by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,361,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,484,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $195.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

