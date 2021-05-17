Reviewing Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Alberton Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 93.21 Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alberton Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vivint Smart Home and Alberton Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75 Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.25%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Alberton Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Alberton Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A -0.71% 0.32% Alberton Acquisition N/A -0.60% -0.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Alberton Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to engage in a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

