Reviewing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) & Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Forma Therapeutics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forma Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 8 0 2.73

Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 126.22%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.64%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forma Therapeutics N/A -29.54% -20.61% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -233.45% -328.70% -71.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 12.84 -$34.79 million N/A N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $48.83 million 52.33 -$108.90 million ($0.94) -15.30

Forma Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for complement-mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

