Reviewing SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.9%. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares SuRo Capital and Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 1,249.39% -6.27% -3.94% Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SuRo Capital and Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.20%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust.

Volatility and Risk

SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SuRo Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SuRo Capital and Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.50 million 220.75 $23.95 million N/A N/A Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital Government/Credit Bond Index. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust was formed on April 29, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.