Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $46.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Revolution Medicines traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.21. 5,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 618,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $849,729.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,446 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

