Richard S. Casten Acquires 25,000 Shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Stock

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) CFO Richard S. Casten bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $19,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BXRX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.84. 916,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.56. Baudax Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXRX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $3,538,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 158.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

