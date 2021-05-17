RigoBlock (GRG) Price Tops $0.68 on Exchanges

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. One RigoBlock coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RigoBlock has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $2,585.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RigoBlock has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00088821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.48 or 0.00453668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00227752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.33 or 0.01289063 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00042163 BTC.

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,292 coins. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com . The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock

RigoBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using US dollars.

