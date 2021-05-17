Rivetz (RVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $472,995.75

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Rivetz has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $472,995.75 and approximately $1,284.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00085865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00022756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.14 or 0.01278767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00064651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00117134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.