RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of RLI worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,871,000 after purchasing an additional 100,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 179,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in RLI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 164,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RLI opened at $109.46 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

