Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,206,299. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.39.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $287,018,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $206,186,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $98,397,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $84,860,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $64,830,000.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

