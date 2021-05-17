Rocket Pool Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $198.47 million and $1.95 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for $19.31 or 0.00043258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00087100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00023020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $562.53 or 0.01260370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00062842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00115634 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

