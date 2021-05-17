Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Director Sells $20,956.80 in Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Director Glen E. Corlett sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $20,956.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RCKY stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $56.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,085. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $414.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,509,000 after buying an additional 32,527 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 5.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

