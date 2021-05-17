Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.91

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $6.15. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 7,652 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $36.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

