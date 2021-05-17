Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $444.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 922.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $438.35 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $352.24 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $427.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

