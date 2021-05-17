Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $905,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $435.71. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.24 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $427.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

