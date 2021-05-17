Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to $300.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

CGC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 147,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,249,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after acquiring an additional 768,094 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 345,500 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 338,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

