Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $9.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$120.43.

RY stock opened at C$121.86 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.03 and a 52-week high of C$122.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$117.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$109.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Insiders sold a total of 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,887,949 over the last ninety days.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

