Royale Finance (ROYA) Hits One Day Volume of $1.84 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00089151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.99 or 0.00448878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00228333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004913 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $584.17 or 0.01311154 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00042176 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

