Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 240.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,606 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Royalty Pharma worth $38,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Shares of RPRX opened at $40.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $5,867,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,198 shares of company stock worth $15,556,801. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.