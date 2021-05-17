SAFE DEAL Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $197,556.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $5.14 or 0.00011660 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.78 or 0.00453247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00225473 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $574.44 or 0.01303217 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00042123 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 538,999 coins and its circulating supply is 511,857 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

