Safe Haven Hits Market Capitalization of $19.45 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $19.45 million and $3.43 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.47 or 0.01536966 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 67.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

