SafeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 39% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.80 million and $1.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,327.49 or 1.00381784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00050001 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $689.25 or 0.01560835 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.00682265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00386143 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00196486 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006232 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

