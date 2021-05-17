SafePal Reaches Market Capitalization of $204.88 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, SafePal has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One SafePal coin can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00004298 BTC on popular exchanges. SafePal has a market capitalization of $204.88 million and approximately $28.94 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
SafePal Coin Profile
SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
