Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.10

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

SFSHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

