salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.49.

Shares of CRM opened at $216.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.46. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $199.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

