salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126,825 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 271,775 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 2.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of salesforce.com worth $238,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $217.66 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.46.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.49.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

