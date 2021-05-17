Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.93

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.93 and traded as high as $46.75. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $46.73, with a volume of 3,116 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.