Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.20

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.58.

About Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

