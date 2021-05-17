Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAFM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $173.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 137.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $177.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.