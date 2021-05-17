Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Sanmina worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Sanmina by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SANM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Sanmina stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

