Scala Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $13.01 million and approximately $37,699.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scala has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00089796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $199.99 or 0.00441776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00227575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $608.82 or 0.01344845 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00042161 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,871,214,071 coins and its circulating supply is 10,071,224,071 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

